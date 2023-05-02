Mexico.- Queretaro lived two realities in the Closing 2023, the first of a team that did not know victory, submerged at the bottom of the table and the other where they found a balance and were able to fight to be among the best in the championship. To their bad luck, although they managed to finish in the first 12, the percentage issue affected them by eliminating them from the tournament.

Now with the championship over for them, things are focused on rethinking what was done right and wrong for the next tournament. Among those things that have emerged that you want to follow up on is the possibility of renewing Mauro Gerk as Technical director and it is that the team’s rise in the final part of the championship pleased the board.

As reported by the journalist César Luis Merlo, the coach would have the possibility of achieving a contract extension of at least one another year with the White Roosters but it would have to be very well analyzed by the owners who will also be

very involved with what happens in the second tournament of 2023.

Mauro Gerk just completed his second tournament against the Roosters, his first experience was at Apertura 2022 where in 17 games he achieved 1 win, 6 draws and 10 losses. On this last occasion he has achieved 4 victories, 8 draws and 5 defeats, which reached him for 10th place overall.