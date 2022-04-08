Querétaro.- Despite moving to another stadium due to the riots in La Corregidora Roosters of Queretaro returned to its former headquarters to continue operations with a view to confronting Tigers UANLin the match that belongs to date 13 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.

While the training was in the afternoon of this Thursday, April 7, the club that directs Hernan Cristante He was also aware of the schedule of the Pachuca-Tigres match that was played at the Hidalgo and ended with a clear victory for the Tuzos 2-1 to return to srr superleaders.

Those led by Michael Herrera they regret that in the most important game of their calendar the defeat has been known again, and in the process a time of nine games without losing has been stamped against the wall to return to second place in the standings.

Since day 3 Tigres UANL and the defeat were separated, a reunion was not seen this season, but it happened days after continuing with their normal activity of the MX LeagueWell, this Thursday’s duel was the pending one that was rescheduled precisely because of the altercations in La Corregidora de Querétaro.

Taking advantage of the state of mind of the cats is the task that Cristante’s disciples have to prevail in order to continue in the search for reclassification, and, in addition, to be part of the row of setbacks that the footballers of San Nicolás de los Garza could tolerate .

Remember that the Querétar-Tigres match will be played at the Morelos Stadium as it is the new venue that Gallos announced when he was banned from La Corregidora. This game will be the second of the campaign in that fiefdom and will be played behind closed doors due to the one-year veto without an audience for the local club.

The game of week 13 between both teams will be the only one to be held on Sunday, April 10 of the current year. The appointment will be for 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). Querétaro is sixteenth place -antepenultimate- with 12 points, Tigres will be second with 26 units.