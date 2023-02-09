Mexico.- The actions of the day 6 of the Closure 2023 of the MX League begin this Thursday, February 9 with a couple of matches, among which the Querétaro crossing and Liontwo teams have not had a good time in the tournament and they hope that in this match one can get a favorable result.

The set of White Roosters It will be local but without the possibility of entering fans due to the veto of the person who suffers the corregidora due to what happened on March 5, 2022. Even so, the duel will have a lot of tension as both clubs want victory to do something important so as not to say goodbye to the tournament soon.

The actions of this match will take place from the La Corregidora Stadium this Thursday, February 9 at 7:05 p.m. and can be seen completely live on the Fox Sports Premium signal.

Match data

Place: La Corregidora Stadium (Querétaro)

Time: 19:05 pm (Central Mexico)

Day: February 9

Where to watch: Fox Sports Premium

How do they get there

Both teams are off to one of the worst starts in a long time, especially for Querétaro, who hasn’t found their way for a long time. Currently, the Fiera is in 13th place with 4 points from 4 games, 2 losses and a tie and a victory. While Gallos has 5 games with 3 draws and 1 loss with 3 points.

Matchday 5 was somewhat complicated, León could not at home against Pachuca, while Gallos went to Chivas’ house to draw a draw and extend his losing streak of not being able to win on the road.