This Sunday the activity of Day 5 of the Clausura 2023 will continue at the Akron Stadium, where the Chivas they will receive some White Roosters urgent for victories. However, it will not be easy for the Queretaros, who have gone 48 games in a row without winning away from the Corregidora Stadium.

On February 16 it will be three years since the last time Queretaro won as a visitor, on that occasion against Necaxa at the Victoria Stadium. And this bad streak has influenced so that the feathered ones are at the bottom of the table of quotients, where salvation seems increasingly unlikely.

Although for now they are not at risk of losing the category, the White Roosters are not in a position to pay the fine either, especially since what will happen with the sale of the club remains in doubt. But in the Closing 2023 They have only added 2 of 9 points played and if they do not improve, it seems that the payment will be inevitable.

For now, 24 points They separate the Gallos from Necaxa, a team that is in position 15 and that would avoid paying any of the three fines. That is to say, that the feathered need to win 8 games and that the Rayos lose them to save themselves, which is why it is urgent that those led by Mauro Gerk win this Sunday in Guadalajara territory.

However, the people of Queretaro also have a bad run as visitors against Chivas, since their last victory was in the Opening 2014. But they will be able to take advantage of the absences of important players like Alexis Vega or Isaac Brizuela to get a favorable result in the Stadium acron.

On the other hand, with Tijuana, penultimate in the table of quotients, the difference is 11 points. The Xolos drew against Necaxa on Friday and Ricardo Valino he became the second coach fired this tournament. So if he doesn’t want to follow the same fate, Gerk will have to start giving better results.