The actions of the Querétaro authorities continue after the acts of violence that took place last March at the Corregidora Stadium during the Querétaro match against Atlas on the MX Leagueand this Tuesday there were three detained fans of the Rojinegros.

After the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office The detention of Atlas fans will begin for their possible involvement in the fight at the Corregidora Stadium, it was reported this Wednesday morning that there are already three people in custody.

“Members of the #InvestigaciónECO5M team are in the state of Jalisco, to comply with arrest warrants against possible participants in the Querétaro vs Atlas match. In conjunction with the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office, there are 3 people detained, “reads on Twitter.

Statement from the Querétaro State Prosecutor’s Office / @fiscaliaqro

There are 19 people who are being searched by the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office after the arrest warrants were issued for the violence that occurred on March 5 at the meeting between Gallos Blancos and Atlas during the match of day 9 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League.

From Querétaro they asked for support for the arrest of these people for a month and a half, for crimes of violence in sports events and malicious injuries. These people will be presented in Jalisco and later taken directly to the prison of Queretaro for a judge to determine their legal status.

For its part, the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office announced that for some time they have been collaborating with the Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office regarding the identification of some people who may have participated in the violent events that took place in the La Corregidora Stadium, in addition to the fact that this Tuesday they collaborated in the apprehension of the three people, announcing that they will continue to collaborate with the Querétaro State Prosecutor’s Office.