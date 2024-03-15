Querétaro.- In the Corregidora stadiumQuerétaro FC took advantage of the circumstances of the Bravos FC Juarez to get three gold points that drives them to fight for direct positions to the Final phase of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 tournament.

The celebration of the day 12 begins with the victory song of the Roosters of Querétaro FCwho played more than 50 minutes with one less due to a clear and dangerous sweep of Pablo Ortiz (38') which cost him the second yellow card.

Before going to the locker room, the left side He was very close to scoring a great volley goal, which was saved by the goalkeeper Benny Diazwho was up to the task after returning to play in the First division at the pace of two years, seven months and twelve days derived from the discharge of Sebastian Jurado.

Federico Lértora capitalized on the Braves

Queretaro FC He looked into the area Braves when the ball was recovered in midfield. Federico Lértora (31') received the pass Emanuel Gularte to take the shot that slipped through the border fence.

Querétaro wins two victories in the tournament

Those led by Mauro Gerk, before the break, almost received the equalizer but the rival made a mistake in front of the goal and did not present an equal to FC Juarez that will continue as one of the teams without knowing the victory in the Clausura 2024 of the MX League. 1-0 official.

Gallos de Querétaro FC will sleep in eighth position with seventeen points while FC Juárez will remain in the hole with only three digits.