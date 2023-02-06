The striker of the cougars from UNAM, Juan Ignacio Dinenno, recently received recognition for reaching the 100 games of MX Leaguean achievement he obtained in the day 4 of the Closing tournament 2023 during a match against Xolos of Tijuana. In addition, with a goal that he scored against the Atlas, money also reached the mark of 50 goals with the university institution. These 50 goals include 40 in the MX League, one in the mx cup and nine in the Concaca Champions LeagueF.

Juan Ignacio Dinennonicknamed as the “Commander” came to Mexico in it Closing 2020 from Deportivo Cali of Colombia and has proven to be a valuable element for the fans and for the team, even being recognized as one of the captains. The Argentinian has played in most of the matches of cougarsexcept in some cases of expulsions or injuries.

At the moment, money occupies thirteenth place in the list of top scorers in the history of Pumas with 50 annotations and gets closer and closer to martin bravor, who occupies the place 10 with 61 annotations. In just three years, money He has managed to position himself on this list and establish himself as one of the best scorers in the club.

We recommend you read

Although Juan Ignacio Dinenno has achieved an individual distinction as the top scorer of the Concacaf Champions League in 2022he still needs to win a collective title with Cougars. She has participated in a final of MX League who lost against Lion and also in a final of the Concacaf Champions League against him Seattle Sounders of the MLSwhere they also fell and lost the opportunity to go to the Club World Cup.