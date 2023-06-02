Rogelio Funes Mori He is considered one of the most important players in recent years for stripedeven being their top scorer, even with this they do not close the doors to him leaving the team at some point, either abroad or to some other team in the MX League and everything seems that the latter could happen.

According to what has been revealed, the naturalized Mexican is being sought by two teams of the so-called greats and who are also from the capital. One of them is Blue Cross who on the part of Tuca Ferretti would be asking for it to be able to give him power up front given that in the last tournament they lacked a scorer.

On the other hand, the second interested party is the picture of cougars, who have given a more intense response and that is that it would have been Antonio Mohamed himself who would have given him the green light for his arrival in the team. This possibility is still in a we’ll see because on the Pumas side it would be considering the price and the financial solvency of the team. While at Cruz Azul they recently had Ramiro Funes Mori who gave little to the team which makes the fans doubt.

Rogelio Funes Mori could leave Rayados | Photo: Jam Media

The Fox Sports reporter, Sergio Treviño, announced that Rayados would be very interested in hearing offers for the attacker, assuring that he is not suspicious because other teams are looking for him, they have him as a more transferable player as long as the offer presented gives them suit everyone.

The two teams from the capital have already begun to look for their reinforcements, Pumas have already made a couple of them official, while Cruz Azul is on the road, waiting for it to close to a second element that comes from South America.