Pumas de la UNAM has a zero margin of error at the moment, after a painful elimination from the last tournament and now in command of Rafael River Bridgethe team is working on recovering that prominence they need to get out of such a bad time in Liga MX.

And it is that many changes are coming in this process with its new technical director and the cleaning already began in the same preseason phase. This past week, the medical exams were already carried out and some players were no longer present.

Now the plan is to make a more competitive team without forgetting that the base of the team can be the homegrowna project that left him very entrenched in the club under the command of Andrés Lillini, so the new strategist will have at his disposal.

After undergoing medical tests at the UNAM Department of Sports Medicine, leaders of the first university team such as Julio González and the Argentines Nicholas Freire and Juan Ignacio Dinenno reflected on last season and what the coming tournament must show.

“We already had the first talk with Rafa, he is a very prepared coach who will help us meet the objectives that will be to make Pumas a leading team again” declared the goalkeeper.

Nicolás Freire assures that the terrible last season affected them a lot, but they know that soccer gives revenge and for that they are working hard.

We recommend you read

“The way last season ended affected us, but soccer gives revenge and we are ready for this new tournament. We have to recover the essence and be more intense than the rival. We will try to copy the Pachuca model” added Nico Freire.