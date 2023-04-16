At the close of the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX, the UNAM cougars They will have three decisive commitments in which they will face the teams that occupy the top three positions in the general classification. The first of these meetings will be this Sunday, April 16, when they receive the Red Devils of Tolucaat the University Olympic Stadium.

In the debut of Anthony Mohamed as its technical director, the auriazules ended a four-game losing streak in the tournament by beating Atlético de San Luis 3-1 and thus fully entered the fight to advance to the play-offs.

At the start of Date 15 of the Clausura 2023 of the MX League, the university students were located in 15th place in the general table, with 14 units, but only one point away from the qualifying positions for the final phase.

Although the task does not seem so easy when facing the sub-leader of the competition -the Mexicans reached that place by winning seven of their last nine games in the league tournament-, the numbers also favor the Pedregal team in recent confrontations against the scarlets.

In the last 10 games between these rivals, the cougars they have a large positive balance, having won six times and only lost twice. Similarly, the team from the capital of the State of Mexico has not been able to get the three units of UC since the Clausura 2018 and barely rescued a point in his last four visits to the stadium of the university cats.

Within this background, it is recalled that the last meeting they held at the Estados Olímpico Universitario, on Matchday 1 of the Grita México C22 of the MX Leagueended with a 5-0 win by Pumas and that, last semester, goalkeeper Julio González scored at the last minute to tie the match played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium at 2.