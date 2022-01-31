The UNAM Cougars They have been a team that has given a pleasant surprise due to their good start in the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament in which they started with two consecutive victories and some goals, but on the last date they lost, so in the return to activity of the MX League After the break due to the FIFA Date, the team led by Andrés Lillini wants to return to the path of victory.

During the weekend, the Pumas played a friendly match that served as preparation to maintain the rhythm of the game for the return of the MX Leaguewhere the university students will visit the Xolos from Tijuana at the Caliente Stadium next Saturday, February 5, in a duel corresponding to matchday four.

As part of their preparation, Cougars They played a friendly match last Saturday in which they faced Pumas Tabasco at the quarry facilities. The match was tied 3-3, while the goals were the work of Higor Meritão, José Rogério and Leo López for those led by Lillini, for Pumas Tabasco Guajardo, Juan José Miguel and José Ríos scored.

After playing the friendly match at their facilities, the Pumas players received a day off to spend with their families and have a little rest, to return to the concentration this Monday thinking about their visit on Saturday against the Xolos de Tijuana in the day four of Liga MX after the break for the FIFA Date.

The Cougars They have started Clausura 2022 in a good way, and not as many people thought, because they were not a team that will be greatly strengthened, but they did lose some important players such as midfielder Erik Lira who arrived at Cruz Azul, in addition to the fact that in the In recent tournaments, little by little, players have come out who have been pillars in the institution.

Faced with adversity and with few additions, the Pumas gave the surprise on matchday 1 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League by thrashing Toluca 5-0, on date two they beat Querétaro by 1-3, but on the third and last day they fell 1-2 at home against the Tigres, placing so far in fourth place in the general table with six points, tied with other teams such as Pachuca, FC Juárez and Toluca.