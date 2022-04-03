Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.- Pumas UNAM played a game that did not have much to show at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. braves had the opportunity to win with a heads-up from Maximiliano Silvera, it did not materialize and therefore the Serious mistake by goalkeeper Carlos Felipe Rodríguez to be an accomplice of the Auriazul victory.

In a duel with low revolutions for both teams, the match painted to end with a poor 0-0. Cougars mostly attacked Felipe Rodríguez’s goal, who obtained the confidence of ‘Tuca’ Ferretti for the first time in the Shout Mexico Clausura 2022.

The coach sat down Hugo González and in his place Carlos Rodríguez guarded the FC Juárez portal. His superb performance made him a contender for the figure title on the border, however everything fell apart when at minute 75 he did not catch a simple ball and when he got stuck with his feet the ball was left at the mercy of Diogo de Oliveira.

The Brazilian had only to lodge the one with segments at the back of the cabin that was left unguarded due to the poor start of Carlos Felipe Rodríguez, who went from being the hero to the villain, even coming close to finishing off a second bear due to poor reception of the ball.

The goalkeeper received the ball from his defender but it bounced back and, having Juan Ignacio Dinneno at a short distance, he came out with excessive force that the man from Rosario fell on the carpet in a clear action that deserved to be designated as a penalty, but he was saved from the punishment for not being whistled or intervened by the VAR.

Previously, Maximiliano Silvera received a deep pass to face Alfredo Talavera, who narrowed it in an extraordinary way to prevent Bravos’ goal. Pumas managed to climb to eighth position by adding 15 points on date 12 of Liga MX.

FC Juárez sinks in the general classification with 8 points and is almost out of reclassification, it is even at risk of being lower in the quotient if Xolos de Tijuana were to score at the University Stadium in their duel tomorrow (Sunday) against Tigres .