After being eliminated from the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX by not getting a ticket for the playoffs, the UNAM cougars announced this Monday that they trust Argentine coach Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed, who will continue to lead the university students in the next tournament.

“The National University Club informs that it has begun planning for the following season with the firm commitment to return to cougars to prominence in Mexican soccer, a project headed by our coach Anthony Mohamed”, Pumas announced through a statement.

The UNAM cougars they were thrashed 4-1 on Saturday in their visit to the Rayados on matchday 17 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX Leaguea result that left Antonio Mohamed’s team out of the playoffs, since they needed at least a draw to advance to the next phase, remaining only one unit away from the playoffs.

Antonio Mohamed directing a Pumas match in Liga MX/Jam Media

The cougars they were in the fourteenth position of the general table with 18 points, after five wins, three draws and nine losses; just one unit behind Santos, which was the last team to win a place to advance to the playoffs.

“The first team players will return on May 25 to start the preseason, which will include medical evaluations, physical work on the beach, field training and preparation matches, prior to the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League”, announced the university team.

“In the coming days, the additions and withdrawals from the campus will be announced. The coaching staff and the board of directors are working on an in-depth analysis to form a competitive team in order to achieve the best results in the next football cycle,” the statement concluded.