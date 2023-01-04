After a decade, The fringe del Puebla could once again count on the sponsorship of the German car manufacturer Volkswagenn, which, in the Closing tournament 2013 of the MX League broke the agreement that started from 1988.

They were 35 years of commercial alliance between the set of angelopolis and the Automotive company; However, in 2013 it was learned that both parties had decided to terminate their relationship, although in reality, the problems arose when in 2011 the sweet potato they jumped onto the pitch with the shirt without the sponsor, which sparked controversy.

Subsequently, Volkswagen sued the Puebla for breach of contract, but Puebla claimed that there was never a deposit of payment for the sponsorship. That provoked a series of bickering between the camotera directive headed then by Ricardo Henaine and the automaker.

We recommend you read

It was in 2013 when both parties agreed to terminate the commercial relationship, so the emblematic lvw logo of the German company disappeared from the shirt and the advertising in it Cuauhtemoc Stadium; However, with the arrival of the new board of directors and thanks to the economic solvency of the Puebla team, the alliance would resurface for this same year.