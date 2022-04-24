After falling by the slightest difference on the Rays of the Necaxa at the start of the Matchday 16 of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League in it Hidalgo Stadiumthe Camoteros del Puebla are still in third place in the general table with 26 points, but their position could be in danger if Blue Cross defeat on Sunday Athletic Saint Louis in it Aztec stadium.

Puebla lives its worst moments within the Closure 2022 a week before the end of the regular season, that is why the technical director Nicholas Larcamon analyzed the situation after losing at home against Necaxa, where he affirms that his team will be up to the task in closing.

“We never pay attention to the circumstances of the rival, we keep an eye on our room for improvement. We have built a tournament that deserves a great closing and we are going to do it. Once again we will live up to the expectations that were placed on us. This team has what, ”he said.

About the last duel of the campaign, Larcamon He maintained that it is time to look forward, to work, “to uphold convictions and to show everyone the value and essence of this team. Friday is an appointment with our footprint, we will make a week according to what we will play in Mazatlan“.