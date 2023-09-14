He Club Puebla has responded to the sanction of the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) where a punishment was imposed for improper alignment in their match against Tijuana, declaring defeat for the Pueblans and giving the 3 points to the

border, Puebla has indicated that it has evidence that no fault was ever committed and that they will seek help from the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

Through a statement they responded almost immediately explaining that they complied in a timely manner with the documentation required by the Comprehensive Sports Information System (SIID) of the Liga MX but that the portal did not work as it should, causing the loss of that information due to which they consider that it was not their fault for not registering the assistant because his name was not on the card.

“Club Puebla released evidence that proves the malfunction of the Comprehensive Sports Information System (SIID) for the purposes of the registration of our assistant, Luis Miguel Noriega, as well as various evidence in which it is clear that the club always acted in good faith and adhered to complying with the regulations,” it reads.

Puebla announces that it will seek to appeal the punishment of the Disciplinary Commission | Photo: Puebla

They continue that now that the sanction that subtracts them by 3 points has been ruled, they will seek help from the CAS to help them clarify the situation, “We are convinced that a determination in favor on the part of the TASwill help the Federation and the Liga MX be more

care in their processes and guarantee the correct functioning of their technological platforms, both administrative and player and coaching staff records,” the document concludes.

For now the Disciplinary Commission has not replicated the club’s decision, so it can be expected that the notification from the CAS will arrive first to begin the defense on its part. At the moment the Liga MX has already updated its records and Puebla has lost its 3 points and Tijuana has added them.