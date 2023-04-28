Puebla.- Through multiple communiqués disseminated by the mexican teams, Club Puebla and Xolos of Tijuanaand from the same Liga Mx, is that it was announced that the match of the day 17 of the Closing 2023 You will have to change the date and this is the reason:

“Due to the volcanic ash fall in the City of Pueblawhich led to the cancellation of the flight in which the Tijuana Xolos Club would move today to the headquarters of the party corresponding to day 17 of the Closing 2023, Puebla vs Tijuanathe match will be rescheduled”, informed the championship that presides over Mikel Arriola.

The environmental contingency left the border team stranded in the Tijuana International Airportso it will be this Friday, the day that the duel of the last week of the regular activity of the contest was scheduled, when they will board the plane to land at the angelopolis and play on Saturday 29.

At the moment it is unknown what the new schedule will be for the game between franjiazules and rojinegros. The duel that would have given the opening gun would start at 7:05 p.m. (Culiacán time) 6:05 p.m. (Culiacán time).

The mx league stated in the same report that “the decision to reschedule the match was made based on article 13 of the Competition Regulations“For this reason the first of the nine games agreed for this date 17 will be between FC Juarez and America club.

While for Saturday the meetings will be held: Atlético San Luis vs Atlas, striped vs cougars, Chivas vs Mazatlan FC, Blue Cross vs Saints and Puebla vs. Tijuana. The rest will be played on Sunday: Toluca vs Necaxa, Queretaro vs Pachuca and Lion vs tigers. At the end of the day, the reclassification keys and the four teams with a direct ticket to the league.