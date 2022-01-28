Puebla will receive the Xolos de Tijuana this Friday, corresponding to matchday 3 of Clausura 2022, a pending match that had to be rescheduled due to the outbreak of Covid-19 cases.

The ‘Franja’ will seek to break a bad streak at home against the border team, because the last victory of the team from Puebla in Cuauhtñemoc against Xolos was on day 2 of the 2016 Apertura, in addition the game could also become the new 10 debut, Frederick Mancuello.

The attacker born in Argentina came to the albiazul team for this tournament from Toluca, who brought him to Mexican soccer for Clausura 2019, and has not been able to play minutes in Liga MX with Puebla due to the suspension of the previous game and his positive to Covid-19.

Read more: Liga MX: Santos is going to reverse this start of the tournament, says Matheus Dória

In his first conference as a player for the Puebla institution, Mancuello acknowledged that despite the infections that have occurred in the league, there have been weeks that have served to fit better both at the height and his teammates, so he said he was physically ready to contribute in case he is lined up by Nicolás Larcamón.

He stressed that he arrives with the aspiration of earning a place in the group and thanks to the way in which the coaching staff presented him with the sports plan, he comes with the illusion of achieving great things defending the Puebla jacket.

Read more: Liga MX: Uriel Antuna seeks to endorse his good start with Cruz Azul

Double contention will be the position in which Mancuello will be playing, a place where he will feel comfortable and will seek to be part of both the construction of the game and the completion of plays.