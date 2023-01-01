Puebla players and players gathered at the New Hope Foundationa place that supports children in the fight against cancer in the entity and various states.

The members of The fringe lived with some of the foundation patientsIn addition, to know the facilities where they help the largest number of infants possible.

During their visit, the players of the blue and white team gifts were delivered to the patients and collaborators of the foundationwho were recognized for their noble work with children facing this disease.



#Liga #Puebla #players #visited #foundation #fight #cancer