The Cougars They overcame two consecutive defeats against Chivas and Atlético San Luis and obtained their ticket to the playoffs this Sunday in CU. With the 2-0 victory against Pachucathe university students secured their classification and now they are just waiting to meet their rival.

Leon’s duel Toluca, last of Matchday 17 of the Closing 2022, will be the one that definitively determines the last guests to the playoffs and how the clashes will be. In the case of the UNAM team, there are only two possible options.

With the victory against Tuzos, those led by Andres Lillini they reached 22 points and at the moment they are in eleventh position in the table. Nevertheless, Lion It has 20 units and would reach 23 in case of beating Toluca, so the university students would fall to twelfth place.

In this context, the only two rivals he could face in the playoffs are Puebla and Chivas. La Franja finished the regular phase in fifth place in the standings, while El Rebaño reached sixth thanks to the streak of 4 consecutive victories with Richard Chain.

The Puebla It will be Pumas’ rival if León wins against Toluca and La Fiera will face Chivas. While if the emeralds tie or lose, the rojiblancos would face those from UNAM. While the Fringe would play against the Red Devils, if they win, or again against Mazatlanif the last game of Day 17 ends in a tie.

We recommend you read

In the regular phase of Closure 2022, Pumas did not win against Puebla or against Chivas, although against the camoteros they rescued the tie in a dramatic way in the last minutes. While he lost 3-1 against the Tapatios, so whoever the rival is, it will be a complicated game.