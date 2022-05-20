Through its official networks and its website, Club Puebla launched the call for its fans to acquire the strip voucher, with which they can attend all the official matches at home in the Cuauhtemoc Stadiumat the tournament Opening 2022 of the MX League which will start on July 1.

The fringe offers a series of benefits such as the preferential price in each of its commitments, as well as exclusive pre-sales and multiple surprises that the Angelopolis as a whole has prepared for its followers.

Likewise, the sweet potato growers give the opportunity to renew or acquire the season ticket at a special price due to the 78th anniversary of the team, which will be valid only until Tuesday, May 31.

Said pass can be purchased at the ticket offices of the Cuauhtemoc Stadium with a schedule from Monday to Friday from 10:00 in the morning to 5:00 in the afternoon and the benefit of months without interest can also be made valid. Prices range from 730 to 2,848 pesos.