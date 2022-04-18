Mexico.- The deconcentration of Puebla last Saturday during his visit to the León team triggered a problem for Nicolás Larcamón who will have to adapt the team to have a competitive squad for his visit to Pachuca and it is that more than one element will not be available due to suspension and in addition to other players running the risk of also being sanctioned for the next game.

Those who have already confirmed that they will not be with Paul Parra who in the game against León got a red card after kicking the rival, with this he is not considered for the mid-week game of Liga MX, he is joined by the defender John Paul Segovia who in the same game received his yellow card, which has made him accumulate the 5 cards that give him a game suspension.

With these two strong casualties they will have to travel to Pachuca, Parra had been required in 13 games, 8 as a starter, while Segovia linked 12 games and 11 as a starter, a couple of elements of the base of the Puebla team that he will now have to look for something more to offer to have a team that fights one of the leaders of Liga MX.

Juan Segovia and Pablo Parra will not be against Pachuca | Photo: Jam Media

But the problems for the strip do not end there and it is that within the squad they have two more players who are on the limit of yellow cards with 4 each, Israel Reyes and Javier Salas both run the risk that if they are reprimanded they will have to miss the game of the weekend when they have to receive the Necaxa team.

As for the rest of the squad Nicholas Larcamon he has been lucky in that the injuries have spared the team, only the casualties of Amaury Escoto and Daniel Aguilar have been seen in the season, but both players have already returned to training and it would only be a matter of them being discharged so they can come back.

Liga MX will start on Tuesday the 15th day of the Clausura 2022 where the Puebla team will visit the Tuzos’ house at 7:00 p.m. and can be seen totally live on the Fox Sports and Claro Sports signal, it will be a power to power duel where both occupy a place at the top of the classification.