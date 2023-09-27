He Club Puebla has received a new setback from the Disciplinary Commission who has ratified the sanction to the Puebla team for a improper alignment in the game against Tijuana on Matchday 7 of Apertura 2023. The camotero team was looking for a new opportunity to

avoid the sanction and recover their 3 points by appealing that there was an administrative error by Liga MX itself.

The problem that Puebla got into occurred after an improper alignment in said match was reported having brought an unregistered assistant to the bench. After that, an investigation procedure was opened that determined that some

statutes of the regulations so the match was lost.

After several reviews, the Disciplinary Commission issued a message where it did not accept the appeal of the Puebla club, ending its case and ratifying the sanction of the loss of the 3 points. “After analyzing the arguments and evidence presented, It was determined to confirm the sanction imposed by the Disciplinary Commission“, it reads.

Puebla lost its Matchday 7 match against Tijuana due to improper alignment | Photo: Jam Media

In this way, Puebla has lost the last instance in the Liga MX to try to recover its 3 points that they had won on the field. With this decision, Puebla is in the last position of the tournament with only 5 points out of almost 30 disputed, while Tijuana, who received the units, has remained in 10th place with 11 points.

For this Matchday 11, the camoteros will return to action with their match against Atlas this Thursday, September 28 from Jalisco, while Tijuana will do so against FC Juárez as both clubs seek to add to their needs.