At the start of the Clausura 2023, at the Puebla It has been difficult for him to adapt to the departure of Nicolás Larcamón and the arrival of Eduardo Arce to the bench Although the team has known how to compete at times, it has not achieved favorable results and has barely added 4 points in 4 games; that is, one point per game.

Although in general terms it is not a negative balance, since for now they are in the twelfth position of the general table of the MX League, it does represent a setback compared to what was shown in previous tournaments. In fact, the Closing 2023 It is the second worst start for Puebla in the last 3 years.

At Guardianes 2020, under the technical direction of Juan Reynoso, Puebla added 7 points in its first four games, with 7 goals for and 4 against. For Guardians 2021, first with Nicolas Larcamonadded 5 units in the first 4 dates, with 2 goals for and 2 against.

The results have not accompanied the Strip. Photo: JAM MEDIA

For him Opening 2021 the team had a downturn and in 4 games they only scored 2 points, with 2 goals for and 2 goals against. That is so far the tournament with the worst start in the last 3 years, but for the Clausura 2022 they improved again and added 10 units, with 8 goals scored and 2 conceded.

While in the Opening 2022They started with 8 points, with 8 goals for and 5 against. For this reason, the 4 points that the Puebla team has so far represents a few steps back compared to their previous tournament starts, also because they have conceded 9 goals, the most in the last 3 years.

In fact, the 9 goals against represent more than a third of the total number of goals allowed by the Enfrajados in the Opening 2022 (23), and keeps them as the second worst defense in the tournament, behind Mazatlan who has allowed 10 goals in just 3 games.