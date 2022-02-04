Mexico.- Day 4 of the MX League starts this Saturday but it will be until Sunday February 6 when the whole of the Puebla, current leader of the competition has action when he visits the Querétaro team. One of the good news that has already been revealed on the Puebla team’s networks is that the players who were called up with their national team and the injured men have returned to training, so it is only a matter of time before Nicolás Lacarcmón has his full squad.

Since the start of the season, Puebla has been in trouble to have its full squad, although that has not prevented it from doing what now has it at the top of the Liga MX, but it has limited it a bit in terms of changes for the coach. But this Thursday the fringe team surprised with the return to training of Anthony Silva Y Paul Parra who were called by Paraguay and Chile respectively, on the other hand Kevin Ramírez and Javier Salas also joined the team.

“We will arrive with 4 reinforcements in Querétaro who are already working on a par with the rest of the team”, can be read next to the photos of the elements in question, only that for this occasion there will only be one casualty and it is Daniel Aguilar who does not know He is fully recovering from an injury, so he will not be part of the squad for matchday 4 of Liga MX. Nicholas Lacarmon You might think that by date 5 you would already have all your players available to continue doing wonders in Mexican soccer.

Puebla will continue training until this Saturday in its state and then travel to Querétaro to continue on date 4 on Sunday at 4:00 p.m., this match will be of the utmost importance for both clubs, on the one hand, the locals seek to leave the bad start to the campaign and thus be able to get out of the last places and make the jump to the first points. On the side of Puebla they want to continue being the leader and they will only achieve it with a victory.

Puebla trains to visit the Gallos field this weekend | Photo: Capture

The fringe squad took advantage of their delayed duel against Xolos to catch up with Cruz Azul at the top of Liga MX and, due to a good goal difference, they took first place. Nicolás Lacarmón spoke about it in the week before his duel against Gallos and asked for restraint since the tournament is starting and although they have done well, there are still 14 more days to go and everything can happen and that if they continue at the top it is for the good whole team work.

The surprise came on matchday 2 when they beat Tigres 0-2 at the Volcano, the most expensive squad in Liga MX along with one of the cheapest, and the sweet potato team kept the 3 points giving the bell to start his great tournament that he now wants to reaffirm with a new victory and with great force.