This Friday the Puebla Directed by the Argentine Nicolás Larcamón, he suffered a heavy defeat when he fell 2-1 in his visit to the Cañoneros de Mazatlán FC at the Kraken Stadium, in a duel on matchday 17 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX.

The Puebla He needed a victory against the Pearl of the Pacific in order to secure third place and direct pass to the Liga MX quarterfinals, however he fell to the purple team 2-1. Oswaldo Alanis and Marco Fabian scored for Mazatlán FC, while Pablo Parra scored from the penalty spot for Larcamón.

During the match with the score behind by two goals, Puebla dropped to fourth position, but with the score they remained third, but they are depending on other results to avoid leaving the direct league positions, where they have been maintained throughout the tournament.

Actions from the Mazatlán FC match against Puebla/Jam Media

The Puebla did not have a good closing in the regular phase of the Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX Leagueas he lost the last three games, losing to Pachuca, Necaxa and Mazatlán FC, games in which he could only make one score and could not secure his ticket directly to the quarterfinals in recent dates.

The Puebla of Nicholas Larcamon marches in third position in the general table with 26 points after seven wins, five draws and five losses after matchday 17 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX Leaguebut the slot depends on Atlas, América and Cruz Azul not winning, because if two of these three teams win, they would drop Puebla to fifth place.