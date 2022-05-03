The Puebla He did not manage to qualify directly for the Liguilla in Clausura 2022 and now he will have to focus on the playoffs. The sweet potatoes will be measured at Mazatlana team that reached the playoffs for the first time and which precisely left them out of the top 4 in the table, with a 2-1 victory on Matchday 17.

Despite the bad closing they had in the regular phase of the tournament, inside Puebla they trust that they will be able to correct the situation in the playoffs. For this they will have to trust Fernando Aristeguietahis top scorer during the regular phase of the tournament.

The Venezuelan arrived in the past Opening 2021 at Puebla, ironically from Mazatlán. However, in said tournament he scored just once. for the current Closure 2022Aristeguieta stood out with 6 goals and on social networks the Strip applauded the player’s performance.

Tijuana, Chivas, Cruz Azul and León were the victims in the Clausura 2022 of the Venezuelan, who scored a hat-trick against the Machine. In addition, with his six goals, Aristeguieta achieved his best record since he arrived in Liga MX for the first time in the Opening 2019with Monarcas Morelia.

With the michoacanos he scored 5 goals in the regular phase in his first tournament, and in the unfinished Closing 2020 he only scored twice. In the Guardianes 2020, already with Mazatlán, he only scored 4 goals in 16 games, while in the following tournament he recorded only 3 goals.

The bad news for the Venezuelan and the sweet potato team is that since his goal against León in the Matchday 14 He hasn’t dialed again. So Aristeguieta will have to rediscover the goal in the playoff against his team, if he wants to play a quarterfinal with the Strip again.