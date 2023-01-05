The president of the Tuzos del PachucaArmando Martínez, admitted that at the moment there are no offers for Luis Roberto Chávez after rumors of his departure and negotiations with Rayados de Monterrey.

“There hasn’t been anything for Luis Chávez, but hey, he’s a great player. There is still enough to go before the market closes and we will see what happens. Competing against teams from South America is very important, although playing against MLS is also important. We have to give Mexican players more opportunities”.

David Beckham revealed what his favorite goal was in this Qatar World Cupmaking it clear that the one he liked the most was Luis Roberto Chávez’s free kick in the group stage against Saudi Arabia.

“Personally, I think Richarlison’s scissors was one of the best (World Cup goals). I have to admit that Luis Chávez’s free kick, you know (it was the best). Obviously I am a fan of this type of goal. I have to admit that this was really very special,” he said. david beckham about his favorite World Cup goal.

Luis Roberto Chavez was the best player of the Mexican National Team in the last World Cup, which is why it has been rumored that he will leave Tuzos del Pachuca after the interest of some Liga MX clubs and some from the old continent.

For now, the Mexican player remains focused on playing the Clausura 2023 tournament and winning the championship back to back with the team led by Guillermo Almada.