Officially, Liga MX has released the official calendar for the start of the 2023 Apertura of Mexican soccer, which as a surprise brings the stoppages for the Mexican National Team and Leagues Cup and a couple of double dates that seek to adapt the tournament to be played without any problem.

During the match of the Mexican team This Wednesday, Liga MX took advantage of the moment to launch the official calendar where the important matches and the format that will be used this time to define the 8 guests for the title fight have already been revealed.

The championship will begin this coming June 30 and will be played until matchday 3 without any problem, since from July 21, 2023 to August 19 of the same year there will be a pause for the tournament to be held. League Cup between Liga MX and MLS that will take place in the United States.

Also included is the match for the Campeones Cup that returns to the calendar after a couple of seasons without doing so. In addition, 3 have been entered FIFA dates which will take place from October 9 to 19, November 13 to 23 and León’s participation in the Club World Cup from December 12 to 23.

day 1

America vs. FC Juarez

Tijuana vs Pumas

Mazatlan vs Pachuca

St. Louis vs Rayados

Tigers vs. Puebla

Atlas vs Cruz Azul

Toluca vs. Necaxa

Santos vs Queretaro

Leon vs. Chivas

important matches

The duels that attract the most attention have been scheduled for Matchday 7 with Cruz Azul vs América, for J8 the National Classic is played, date 9 presents the Regio Classic. For Matchday 10 the Clásico Capitalino and closes with the Clásico Tapatío on date 12.