After the return of the Mexican defender Julio Cesar ‘Cata’ Dominguez after his suspension for the events, a very controversial party for his son, but that did not cause a great gesture among the fans.

Many fans went all out against ‘Cata’ Domínguez on social networks, criticizing the fact that he was playing again and comparing it to the case of Pumas that dropped Dani Alves.

Given this, the technical director of the Celestial Machine of the Blue CrossRaúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez, confessed that the case of his player has nothing to do with that of Dani Alves and calls for more restraint with these issues.

“The issue of Julio we had agreed on the two games that he did not participate, an economic sanction and that is what we handle internally. Today, going back to football, I think he played a good game. In the end he is a good footballer who made a mistake” , he mentioned.

Likewise, El Potro referred to the comparisons that have been made between the case of his player and that of the former Pumas element, who is being held in Barcelona after being accused of sexual assault. “It has nothing to do at all with what has happened, which turned green again with the Alves boy. It has nothing to do with a legal crime, with a moral mistake. It must be made clear. They are two very distant things and different,” he said.