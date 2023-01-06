The MX League announced this Friday the suspension of a second game of matchday 1 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, the match that will be rescheduled is the match between Guadalajara Atlas and Diablos Rojos del Toluca that would be played this Saturday, the first postponed match was that of Mazatlán FC against León.

Through a statement, Liga MX announced that the match between Atlas and Toluca will be rescheduled due to the poor condition of the field at the Jalisco Stadium, where the match corresponding to date 1 of Clausura 2023 will be played this Saturday.

“In the framework of the permanent revisions that the Liga MX carries out to the fields of soccer stadiums and despite the maintenance efforts of the Clubs, the Review Commission of the MX Leagueafter a complete technical evaluation, ruled that the pitch of the Jalisco stadium It is not in optimal conditions to carry out the soccer matches corresponding to Matchday 1 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament.”

“For the above and in accordance with articles 88 and 86 of the Competition Regulations of Liga MX and Expansión MX, respectively, the rescheduling of matches has been determined in coordination with the clubs. Atlas vs. Toluca on Saturday, January 7, and Universidad de Guadalajara against Pumas Tabasco on Sunday, January 8. The new dates will be communicated with due opportunity,” the statement read.

“It should be remembered that, last December, in order to guarantee the show for the fans and the integrity of the players and referees, the MX League reiterated to the clubs the need to keep the pitch in their stadiums in optimal condition, and it will continue to do so”, he concludes.

According to information from some media, the Atlas has released a press release announcing the reasons for the rescheduling of the match, confirming the poor condition of the pitch. “We inform you that the match corresponding to Matchday 1 of the Clausura 2023, between Atlas FC and Club Deportivo Toluca, which will take place next Saturday, January 7, will be rescheduled,” the statement read.

“The reason for the above is due to the effects that the playing field of the Jalisco Stadium presented after the musical concerts recently held on this field and due to the short recovery time of the same before the start of the contest,” the statement ends. Issued by Atlas.