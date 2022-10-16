Mexico.- This Saturday the second leg quarterfinals were played where the first 2 invited to the semifinals were announced, being America Y scratched those who advanced passing over their rivals that were Puebla and Cruz Azul respectively. Now both clubs, which were also the leaders of the tournament, now await the clubs with which they will meet in the semifinals.

Below we present the possible keys that can be presented with the 4 teams that are still in play looking for a place in league and that they will be the opponents of the aforementioned clubs. On the one hand there are Santos and Toluca who have a very striking series where the advantage lies with the team of the Devils having won the first leg 4-3. On the other hand, there are Pachuca and Tigres who finished with a score of 0-1 in favor of the people from Monterrey.

If these results are maintained, América would be measuring itself against the team from Toluca for occupying a lower place in the classification within the first 8. While for Rayados it would be giving a Classic Royal in the semifinals, a game with a lot of history and that would be more than expected for Monterrey soccer fans.

But instead if the team from Toluca and Pachuca passes. The Devils would pair up with the America team and the Tuzos with Rayados, once again for classification issues. Another of the combinations is if Santos and Tigres advance. The Laguneros would meet Monterrey for being the 2nd and 3rd place, while America would have a new opportunity to face the Tigres, another of the games that would raise a lot of expectations.

And the last key that could be given would be for Santos and Pachuca to advance. In this accommodation it would be the fairest so far in question to the accommodation, since they are the first 4 places. America would face Pachuca and Rayados against Santos. The only way for América and Rayados to cross paths would be for both of them to reach the final, otherwise that would be impossible.

The duels of the 4th finals of the Liga MX pending will be played this Sunday, first Santos in the TSM receives Toluca at 7:06 p.m. through TV Azteca and TUDN, while at 9:06 p.m. Pachuca from the Hidalgo will do the honors to the Tigers.