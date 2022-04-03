State of Mexico.- The game Toluca FC vs. Club Puebla began with little attendance at the Nemesio Díez Stadium, as the poor results by the group led by Ignacio Ambriz caused the departure of their fans to attend the match on this date, the 12th of the MX League.

The Red Devils managed to surprise those commanded by Nicolas Larcamón with goals from Kevin Castañeda (18′) and Valber Huerta (45′) to add their first three points in the restart of the championship, as well as in a week of three home games .

For this meeting there was silence in a short period of time, since the members of the “Perra Brava” entered their usual area minutes after the meeting began, something that was unusual, since the baton came to meet before the initial whistle began.

Even the local area was not fully occupied, since several of the elements of the bar have not yet obtained their credentials and this aspect was well guarded by the club, so that the few fans who have their pass entered the Nemesio Díez to start with the songs to encourage their own.

WHY DO BARRISTS NEED A BADGE?

Derived from the brawl that occurred at the Corregidora Stadium between fans of Querétaro and Atlas, it caused the issue of animation groups to be called into question, which sought to eliminate said cheerleaders, however the decision was made to deny access to porras visitors and in a matter of local each one must meet the requirements to obtain a credential to be located.

All the Liga MX teams began with these models as an obligation, since it is sought that the fans who meet can enjoy a match in peace and harmony, therefore each club must present the points to follow so that their animation groups can enter their own headquarters.

WILL COMPLETE PENDING GAME

Toluca FC got the first three points of its triple locality this week. In a few days the Scarlets will now receive Rayados de Monterrey to play the unresolved game on date 4. This day’s victory made the Devils climb to seventh place with 16 points, partially.