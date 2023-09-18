Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The animation group, Free and Crazy, of the Tigres UANL, exhibited in their social networks that the buses that transported them to the Jalisco stadiumfor the duel against Atlas, They were detained by the authority allegedly for four hours.

On your internet account you can see a video where fans of the ‘U’ of Nuevo León They are waiting for a solution after finding themselves adrift, supposedly for a period of four hours, referred to the protocols who announced the Liga MX on the visiting batons.

After the event in Corregidora stadiumamong the hobbies of Queretaro and Atlasnone of the team First division can be accompanied by his entertainment group every time he plays as a visitor, a situation for which the trucks traveling to the Tapatia Pearl They were halfway.

“There are already going to be four hours of detention without allowing us to move forward due to the absurd and exclusive protocols of the MX League,” reads the publication issued by the account. Free and Crazy.

“The BBVA MX League again doing their thing, excluding and repressing young people, in addition to cutting off the free movement rights of citizens without valid arguments. I hope someone will look at these abuses of people’s guarantees and this problem will be resolved soon,” they demanded.

UANL Tigers visit this Sunday to Atlas of Guadalajara in it Monumental Jalisco stadium. The duel will begin at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:00 p.m. (Culiacan time).

