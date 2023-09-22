Guadalajara Jalisco.- Antonio Briseno recognizes that the Chivas de Guadalajara They are going through a bad time in the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX due to the three consecutive defeats that made them fall in the qualifying table from first to sixth position.

Lose against Santos Laguna (2-1), Rayados de Monterrey (1-2) and Club America (4-0)mainly against the latter, revealed the bad work that is being carried out Veljko Paunovic with the Guadalajara team, however Briseño ‘Chicken’ He finds it funny that it is said that Chivas is in a football crisis.

«I laugh when I hear the word crisis. Personally, I see it as mistakes that human beings make that can cause us to lose a game. “We have lost the last two games, but we are in sixth place,” he mentioned in an interview with Claro Sports.

«Obviously, Chivas has to be in the first places, we are four points from first and three from second, it is a game. We know that we did not face the last game in the best way, that should never happen, but a crisis is when a team is going to be relegated and it is relegated,” said the Briseño ‘Chicken’.

Chivas de Guadalajara He started as the leader in the first five days of this contest. The bad results have them in sixth with 13 points, but, according to Antonio Brisenoare going through a “bad streak” because the other teams knew how to interpret their way of playing and that “has made it difficult for them to find solidity in all lines.”

“He soccer It is so changeable, in a short time you can do very well and the inertia when you are doing well you win games in the last minutes or start well. Now that we are on the other side, it has been difficult for us to find solidity in all the lines. “I think the opposing teams have analyzed us and exploited our strengths and weaknesses.”

“We have to be a compact team, that proposes in the rival field and that we return to having that union that we have, trusting in each other and that at the end of the game we are going to win,” he assured. Antonio Briseno.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.