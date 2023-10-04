Victor Guzman is not having a good time at all Chivashis time on the field is becoming less and less and his off-field relationship is consuming him, especially after the scandal that was revealed where he is accused of having been the one who hit Veljko Paunovic Prior to the National Classic, the midfielder exploded on social media with whoever said that.

After information was leaked where The Mexican soccer player was blamed for causing his coach’s injuryVíctor Guzmán was in charge of ending those rumors and on his social networks he shared his feelings and in the process sent him a message

to whom he originally published the news.

“I am not above a coach, much less an institution like Chivas, nor would the president allow that type of thing. I am working to return to my best version. You and your close sources are liars,” left number 5. of Chivas in their networks.

Victor Guzman He wants to make it very clear that he is working to earn his position on the field on his own merits and not on anything else. He even dared to respond to some fans to whom he confirmed that the last thing he wants is to stop playing and wants to return.

to give joy to everyone.

Chivas has not yet released any reaction to this situation through a statement, making it clear that there is no such problem. Even so, Veljko Paunovic has said that the team is healthy and united, and there is no broken locker room as is reported.

The Flock is very entertained with all the problems it has, not winning in 6 games and the indiscipline of 3 players who have been separated from the first team.