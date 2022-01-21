San Luis Potosí.- The beginning of day 3 had saint Louis against FC Juárez inside the Alfonso Lastras Stadium. In addition to becoming a point recovery game, the main task was to win this match due to the quotient issue that will be applied in this semester.

Last year the Gladiators had to pay 120 million pesos after finishing in last place in the percentage table. Today it is still in the fight to save itself from paying a large amount again, as it could be the team with the fewest points in the 2021-22 season of Liga MX.

Those led by Marcelo Méndez fell in the first two days and now they did the honors to the Braves who repeated their visiting character after falling last weekend at the Azteca Stadium against Cuz Azul. This time they missed their numerical superiority.

The game at the Alfonso Lastras was tight and with very few opportunities to score at both gates. San Luis had two important ones, but neither was able to hit the goal of Hugo González, who had to come off the bench due to injury, just like the Colombian Fabián Castillo.

The Mexican goalkeeper, before setting off the alarms, stopped Abel Hernández’s shot in a bad border exit. In the counterattack Germán Berterame did not give direction to the ball despite containing the open goal to nail the first of the night.

In the twilight of the initial part, Javier Güemez was expelled after committing a penalty and leaving the studs on the leg of the attacker from Juarez. Erik Yair Miranda observed the incident on the VAR screen and did not hesitate to show him the red card to leave the locals with one less for more than 45′.

Ariel Matías took the number 5 and with an internal part he tried to beat the “rag” Marcelo Barovero at medium height. He did not count on the fact that the Argentine would throw himself on his right to cover the ball and keep alive the low performance of San Luis in the match.

However, the numerical disadvantage played against them, because the gladiators did not dare to attack Carlos Felipe Rodríguez’s cabin. Consequently, an error by Unai Bilbao inside his area caused a new penalty for the Bravos. This time the Brazilian Anderson Leite charged from the fateful spot and made it 1-0 at 82′.

Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti’s group, who completed his second game of suspension and has Rafael Puente del Río as his technical assistant, achieved its second victory in the campaign and is positioned along with Pumas, Pachuca and Cruz Azul with six units. San Luis sinks to the bottom without a single point and is now penultimate in the quotient, with the risk of falling to the last place that, for now, is occupied by Xolos de Tijuana.

