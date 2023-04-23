Guadalajara, Mexico.- The Serbian-Spanish Veljko Paunoviccoach of the Chivas de Guadalajara, praised this Saturday the determination of his team to place among the first four of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX.

“(It is) confirmation of the determination of this group to do something historic, to recover the great tradition that this club has. I am proud to relive an experience like today, the character that this team has recovered came out, ”he said at a press conference.

The Chivas they defeated Cruz Azul at home with a score of 2-1 in a game in which they managed to recover from going down on the scoreboard with goals from midfielder Víctor Guzmán and midfielder Ronaldo Cisneros, both in the second half.

Veljko Paunovic directing the Chivas match against Cruz Azul/Jam Media

Under the sports direction of the former Spanish player Fernando Hierro, the Chivas are placed in third place in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League and they strengthen their direct classification to the league with 31 points after nine wins, four draws and three losses.

With the victory this Saturday, Paunovic He set a new record for points achieved by the club, after surpassing the 30 achieved by coach José Luis Real in 2010 and the 28 with Argentine Matías Almeyda in the 2016 Opening and Closing tournaments.

Paunovic He stated that one of the objectives upon his arrival at the club was to achieve such a number of points and for the club to enter the league in the best possible scenario. “Next week we want it to be 34. Of course you have to be humble, but I have objectives as we have worked so far, the next objective is to win at home, confirm the league and prepare for the following objectives”, he indicated.

The strategist announced that the team will not rest and will train this Sunday with a view to the game that will conclude the tournament at home against Mazatlán FC, next Saturday.