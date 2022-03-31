Saints and Pachuca will meet next Sunday as part of Matchday 12 of Clausura 2022 and one of the attractions of the match will be the reunion between William Almada and the lagoon set. The Uruguayan strategist spent two years with Torreón and left only in November of last year, so they know each other.

Despite this situation, there will be no advantage for either party. That’s how he considered it Eduardo Fentanesinterim coach of the Laguneros, who emphasized that both the club and the coach live in different contexts in the current Clausura 2022 than they had when they coincided.

“I don’t think it’s an advantage, nor could knowing each other be a disadvantage. In the end they are different moments, he (Almada) is in a different project, with players who come with a long project, this allows full knowledge of them”, Fentanes said at a press conference.

Likewise, he acknowledged that they will gladly greet Almada for what he left the lagoon club, but before Pachuca They will seek victory to maintain a positive streak. In this context, he considered that they have had an important improvement although they still have a long way to go to reach the objectives they seek.

“This coaching staff has dedicated itself to bringing them the tools that the club provides and they have been able to take advantage of them to achieve this change that has been evident. It has been a positive balance, but still insufficient for the goal and the objectives,” he declared.

On the other hand, Fentanes highlighted the commitment that the players have had to reverse the bad start they had in the Closure 2022. “The commitment of the players has been total in each session and in each game. They have sought to make everyone available and they have accepted the role that corresponds to them and from there they have contributed. They have been gaining in confidence derived from the same”, he sentenced .