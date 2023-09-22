San Luis Potosi.- Mazatlan FC had another half-time to forget and although they reacted at the end they ended up losing 3-2 to the Atlético de San Luisin the stadium Alfonso Lastrasthis in a duel on matchday nine of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX.

saint Louis He needed little to go to the front, because at 18 Javier Guemez He received it outside the area and hit hard to send the ball into the back of the net with a tremendous left-footed shot from the inside and into the corner.

About the 30th minute, the Gunboats they generated a danger with Ake Loba who shot directly at the goal, the goalkeeper rebounded, at the moment of the counter-shot, Benedetti He headed but was ahead, canceling out the goal for the Morados.

At 44′, Dieter Villalpando led the home team with a counterattack, where in the end he gave in to Matthew Klimowicz who defined the hands of Hugo Gonzalez who held the ball. About the end of the addition, saint Louis scored the second with a well-executed free kick that Leo Bonatini He managed to deflect with his knee just meters from the door, making it 2-0.

San Luis beat Mazatlán FC

jam media

Already in the second part, Jürgen Damm and Vitinho With just seconds on the field they made themselves noticed. Damm He sent a center from the right for the arrival of the Brazilian that came sweeping and concrete, 3-0, in the 68th minute.

San Luis recovers the general leadership

jam media

Mazatlán FC managed to score a goal in the 72nd minute, with a deep ball where Yoel Barcenas She made a good pass to Aké Loba who sent her to the back. The Gunboats They returned in the 86th minute with a header against the goal post. Luis Amarilla that near the goal line, Ake Loba sent to the bottom.

The play had been annulled in the first instance, but was reviewed by the VAR for a long time and it was decided to accept the goal. Mazatlan FC He poured everything into the end but it was not enough.