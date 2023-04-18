Pachuca, Hidalgo.- Luis Gerardo Chávez entered the radar of some European teams after his outstanding debut in a World Cup with the Mexican Soccer Team. The dream was very close for the man born in Cihuatlán who was already preparing his suitcases to travel to the Netherlands.

Feyenoord Rotterdam, the club where his compatriot, Santiago Giménez, plays, submitted a formal offer for the midfielder, however the document arrived two hours before the transfer window closed, so there was no time to reach an agreement, he said in his moment Armando Martínez, president of Pachuca.

That option disappeared but Luis Gerardo Chávez had another suggestion when there was a possibility of traveling to Turkey to become a player for Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü. Unfortunately, the European club did not finalize the agreement despite the fact that everything seemed to be resolved.

Now, in the last hours, it is circulating that Luis Chávez entered the orbit of Ajax in Amsterdam, a squad that the Mexicans, Edson Álvarez and Jorge Sánchez, currently participate in, so that three Aztecs would have shared a team when there was a million-dollar proposal for the midfielder.

According to KeryNews “The Children of the Gods” submitted an offer of 6.5 million dollars, however the amount did not meet the club’s requests, which would ask for 9.5 million dollars for its 27-year-old player, for which they would have said no.

Said information was not released until today according to a report from the Netherlands. Luis Chávez continues to work on the Liga MX Clausura 2023 campaign so that in the following summer he has some chance of leaving Mexico for soccer in Europe.