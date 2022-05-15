Pachuca, Hidalgo.- An accelerated match between Pachuca and San Luis with more goal intentions by the Tuzos ended up being a grab of pure drama, mainly in the second half when the goals came in the second leg of the Clausura 2022 of the MX League.

The Hidalgo Stadium presented a superb entrance that was painted blue and white, however in the visiting area a good number of fans made the trip from San Luis Potosí to encourage the rojiblancos who fought until the last moment in these Quarterfinals .

During the first half the 0-0 remained stoic, Pachuca unsettled Marcelo Barovero’s door from all sides, who directed his defense in a good way and at the same time saved a big one to Avilés Hurtado after crossing his shot at the moment of entering to your large area.

The emotions were still afloat that it was almost impossible not to observe at least one goal in the ‘Hurricane’. At the start of the second period, Nicolás Ibáñez found himself in the best position to shoot Marcelo Barovero, who had saved an own goal by Luis Fernando León but could do nothing against the striker’s shot.

Achieving the advantage in favor of Pachuca caused Atlético de San Luis to let go and start looking for the somersault, putting the hidalguenses in trouble after finding the tie at 52′ in a wonderful header by Ricardo Chávez, who arrived at the meeting without mark to beat Oscar Ustari.

There was tension in the stands after the Potosí goal, however Tuzos was not intimidated and got the 2-1 after Gustavo Cabral’s header. Pachuca would have to liquidate San Luis by getting a penalty in favor but ‘Pocho’ Guzmán shook the crossbar and spared André Jardine’s men.

Missed goal is goal against; Rubens Sambueza missed a clear shot against Ustari, however at 90+3′ the Venezuelan Jhon Murillo found the ball and defined the rival goal to give San Luis a minute of life to look for an extraordinary somersault, which did not happen.

Referee Marco Antonio Ortiz added another minute that ended in a corner kick in favor of the Tuzos, who took Atlético’s defense by surprise so that Nicolás Ibáñez scored his third brace against his former team and was in charge of giving Pachuca the pass to the semifinals of Mexican Soccer.