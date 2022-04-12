Pachuca, Hidalgo.- Tuzos del Pachuca was his own villain at the Hidalgo Stadium facing Xolos de Tijuana who traveled to the city to add at least one point and got it after finishing the match belonging to the 13th date of the Liga MX in table by 0-0.

Those led by Guillermo Almada kept possession much stronger than the same canines in the ‘Hurricane’ that at the edge of the first half could go ahead after a maximum penalty in their favor after the review of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for a contact that escaped the whistler.

Los Tuzos’ scorer, Nicolás Ibáñez, decided to take responsibility for taking the maximum penalty, however he hit the segments well below and that caused it to rise above the crossbar. He missed the opportunity to cut Gignac in the individual goalscoring.

The fight for the ball continued on the field of play but the revolutions were declining that Guillermo Almada had only to start making changes to try to unsettle the border defense with fresh people in attack and with specific abilities to do damage on the wings .

After overcoming the last quarter of the match, the Uruguayan opted for Romario Ibarra and immediately after entering the field, the Ecuadorian made a great move to the left and, being in his profile, took out an unstoppable flash for Gil Alcala, but to his misfortune the ball vibrated the crossbar

It would not be all because minutes later Ibarra entered the area and when he sped up in a risk service to the heart of the area he hit the ball of first intention and again shook the bar. Later, a corner kick would arrive and Tuzos found the goal, however the judge stopped the celebration because he had not whistled after being notified of a foul committed by Óscar Murillo that could have been expelled but ended in yellow.

The final fifteen minutes went to Pachuca, as Xolos de Tijuana’s attack disappeared along with Óscar Ustari, but the defense was well positioned in its demarcation so that the final result ended 0-0 and thus the points were divided between the two. Tuzos will continue to lead with 29pts but due to a greater goal difference than Tigres, Xolos is twelfth with 16pts.