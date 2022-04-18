Pachuca, Hidalgo.- Los Tuzos del Pachuca await the arrival of the Puebla Club, which this Monday trained in Queretaro before flying to Bella Airosa. While that happens, those led by Guillermo Almada perfect several details that occurred last Friday against FC Juárez and they are not a problem in this game of great importance.

Facing the enfranjados will be a final match for the hidalguenses, as their opponent is in third place in the general table and will fight until the last second to try to secure a place in the direct league as soon as possible with three games to go.

Although Pachuca has already qualified for the Clausura 2022 Quarterfinals, Almada does not think about letting units escape, nor giving up ideas to his rival, it is still too early to think about giving his players rest, since his mission is to finish as general leader, since they lost this end despite winning at the border.

The thrashing of Tigres UANL made them go down one place, so it is necessary to continue adding to try to assault the first place again. Their game on Tuesday will not be easy, as Tuzos is yet to experience the victory at home against Club Puebla in the Liga MX tournament while continuing with Nicolás Larcamón as his DT.

The first and only time that the Blue and Whites received the arrival of the ‘LarcaBoys’ was in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 tournament, a contest in which the camoteros debuted the Argentine professor and managed to defeat the team previously led by Paulo Pezzolano 3-1.

However, the Hidalgo club already knew how to beat Nicolás Larcamón’s group as a visitor, a tournament later they had to visit the Cuauhtémoc Stadium and won 1-3. This game will be the first to be directed by Guillermo Almada, who only registered a victory over the Larcamón poblanos during his technical direction with Santos Laguna.

The meeting is agreed to start at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). Pachuca is second overall with 32 points, Puebla third with 26 points, each one comes from winning as a visitor.