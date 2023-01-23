Hidalgo, Pachuca.- Tuzos del Pachuca will sleep sub-leader after three days in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. With a Own goal by Alejandro Arribas (28′) and so many of Mauricio Isais (54′), Jose Castillo (76′) Y Roberto de la Rosa (82′) they beat FC Juarez4-1.

Pachuca prevailed over Juárez

The hidalguenses applied another beating in the hidalgo stadium in this championship. In their debut they crushed Club Puebla6-1, this time four blows were enough to liquidate the border team who dreamed of rescuing a point in the ‘Huracán’.

The tie, thanks to the score of Dario Lezcano (47′). It came in good shape but the power of the Tuzos quickly changed the fate of the game. In this way, Club Pachuca adds six points in second place in the table, FC Juarez will remain with three digits in twelfth place overall.

Lezcano equalized the match

Pachuca thrashes FC Juárez

For day 4 of Closing 2023 the blue and whites are going to repeat at home, their next synod will be Rays of the Necaxa who beat Blue Cross, 1-0. On the other hand, the greens will have a visit from Chivas de Guadalajara who suffered the somersault against Toluca FC1-2.