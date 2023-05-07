The champion Pachuca Colombian striker Cristian Arango, fifth in the standings, will receive this Saturday Santos Laguna, thirteenth, in the play-off at the start of the defense of his title in the MX League.

Directed by the Uruguayan Guillermo AlmadaPachuca will go out to impose conditions in its stadium in the reclassification that will distribute four tickets to the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX.

In Mexican soccer, the first four of the regular phase directly access the league of the best eight, while the occupants of the fifth to twelfth places play a game to complete the quarterfinals. Monterrey, América, Chivas and Toluca have already secured their tickets to the decisive phase of the championship and await rivals.

Saints entered the rebound play-off because Querétaro, tenth in the general table, is last in the quotient standings and has no right to fight for a place among the eight candidates for the title.

Of the eight teams classified for the playoffs, the Pachuca had the best attack with 32 goals in favor. For its part, very close to the end of the regular season, Santos changed its technical director due to a crisis of results, which is why the Uruguayan Pablo Repetto will lead the Guerreros in the playoffs with only two weeks as their coach.

With Arango as one of their main attacking figures, the Tuzos will come out to hurt Santos, with the second weakest defense of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX Leaguebut they must be attentive because the rival has attackers with good sense such as the Colombian Harold Preciado and the Argentine Juan Brunetta.