Mexico.- This Saturday night the Tuzos from Pachuca arrived in the city of Monterrey for their match of the semi-final second leg of the Apertura 2022 against the team of scratched. The Pachuca squad comes into this match with a 3-goal advantage, so they will only seek to secure the ticket to play their second consecutive final.

Through social networks, the Tuzos team shared some photos of the team’s arrival in Nuevo León. The team will be concentrated in their hotel and it will not be until Sunday when they have a new light training session to prepare for the afternoon match.

Pachuca has qualification for the final in their hands, the first combination they need is to win the game by any score, it could also help them tie the game and they could even lose with a score of 2-0 or but the ticket would still be theirs. In the opposite case for Monterey the only way to advance them is to win the match with a score of 3 goals.

The actions of this match will take place at 20:06 pm (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the Fox Sports signal. Pachuca is planted in this instance for the second consecutive time after last season they managed to enter the final where they lost the duel against Atlas, but now they are looking for it to be good for them.

Another of the key points for this match is Guillermo Almada, the Uruguayan coach has achieved what few coaches have, his path to the title has already been cut short twice, in the last 3 finals he has been in two of them, one with Santos against Cruz Azul, then the aforementioned Pachuca against Atlas

and now I could go back in.