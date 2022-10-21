Pachuca, Hidalgo.- The Tuzos from Pachuca win the first round of the semi-finals Opening 2022 and they achieve it with a three-goal advantage, thanks to the ‘hat-trick’ of ‘capocannoniere’ of the MX League, Nicholas Ibanezwho did not get tired of hurting some Monterey Striped who arrived as the best defensive player, but, today, they suffered a 5-2 loss when they went 3-3, from eleven steps, but Oscar Ustari He went from being the villain to dressing up as a hero.

In the Hidalgo Stadium, residents of Hidalgo and Monterrey gave away a great game that, possibly, a goal would have made the difference. Tuzos was always in the lead and never satisfied with the minimum, he wanted to liquidate from the first leg semi-final to La Pandilla that ended the duel with one less man.

During the first 45′ there were four goals, -two for Pachuca and two for Rayados. ‘Nico’ Ibáñez opened the can at 9′, but Hector Moreno tied quickly by putting the front in the smaller area. The local recovered the advantage thanks to the shot of Romario Ibarraabout 23′, but at 42′ louis romo He hit the ball fiercely to tie the game 2-2.

Hector Moreno tied the game

Pachuca came out plugged into the second half and with 2 ‘on the clock came the 3-2 with the header of Pauline of the Sourceafter a formidable service from Romario Ibarra that left the Spaniard completely alone to nail the third blow to the door of Stephen Andrada.

The night of terror began for Rayados from minute 64′ due to a serious foul by Eric Aguirre. He put the studs to stop Marino Hinestroza and that cost him a direct red card, after the referee’s review, Cesar Arturo Ramosin video arbitration.

Paulino de la Fuente scored the 3-2

Tuzos was superior to Monterrey but a serious mistake by Oscar Ustari almost caused the visitor to equalize from the fateful point. brought down Jesus Gallardo and the referee did not hesitate to award the penalty. Rogelio Funes Moriwho previously missed a clear goal, took the round and confirmed a sad night by finishing at mid-height so that Ustari managed to reject with both hands.

Missed goal is goal against. Following play the whistle scored a controversial penalty on Erick Sanchez. The action could go backwards because Ramos Palazuelos went to the VAR monitor, but he only confirmed his statement and Nicolás Ibáñez would come to give a subtle touch to the ball to deceive Andrada.

Nicolás Ibáñez made his first hat-trick

For all that was lost in the complement, the fourth referee added ten minutes, which became an eternity for Monterrey, who dedicated himself to taking care of the score, but in a distant shot by Eduardo López, the ball was already going to embed itself in the bottom of the fence.

The goalkeeper Andrada reacted to insert his right hand and stop the ball from passing, however he was left bouncing in the area and when ‘Nico’ Ibáñez was enabled, the Argentine capitalized on the result that landed Pachuca in the final of the Opening 2022. He needs to win or tie to play the decisive match again, Rayados has to win by three goals to get the miracle.