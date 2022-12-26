The striker of the UANL Tigres, Florian Thauvin, seems to be living his last moments in the northern sultana, since his departure for the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League sounds very strong.

Thauvin arrived with a large sign at the mexican soccerbut apparently that has turned out as expected by the managers of the northern sultana, since he has shown little on the field and has not convinced enough to keep him at the club.

One of the details to highlight with the Frenchis that he is the most expensive player in all of Mexican soccer and his performance has not been worth the weight of the millions of dollars that he is being paid.

With the arrival of Diego Cocca As a new coach, it was thought that he would have a new opportunity to redeem himself, but it has been the opposite, because apparently his qualities have not been enough to impact the Argentine, so his position as Untrained in Mexico would help bring another reinforcement. transcendental.

The idea of ​​the UANL Tigres board is to send him on loan to Olympique de Marseille, so that the forward can recover his level and come back with more potential to offer.

According to information collected by GOAL, Thauvin will receive close to 6 million gross dollars per year, equivalent to 121.2 million pesos per year, which will be paid every 20th of the month, not including premiums or performance bonuses.