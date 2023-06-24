Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Chivas de Guadalajara hired goalkeeper Óscar Whalley on the eve of Liga MX Opening 2023, who aims to take ownership of the Guadalajara team that seeks to have another good tournament after reaching the final with Veljko Paunovic.

The goalkeeper who was active in Spanish soccer before coming to Mexico to strengthen the Guadalajara accepts that this opportunity is the greatest he has received to face the challenge knowing what it means to play in one of the biggest in the League MX.

«We are doing very well, we have had hard work sessions to recharge our batteries for the next tournament. It is the biggest challenge I have and well, I am very excited and eager to face them, “he commented in an interview with Mediotiempo.

Óscar Whalley arrives from Deportivo Lugo and although he is a little-recognized player in our country, he assured that he came for that place on the field that belonged to Miguel Jiménez during the last tournament, but his constant mistakes could send him to the bench.

«In the end it is football and everyone fails. The best fail, Manuel Neuer has failed many times, and in the end it’s not a matter of failing, because if we fail, we all fail. The question is how to recover from that mistake, and well, I think I have already acquired maturity, I have been playing professional soccer for several years and I am lucky to know how to deal with these moments, “he said.

In addition, the one born in Spain, of a Mexican mother, pointed out that in Chivas they are looking for a team, an ambitious and solid team is put together to compete in the next tournament after the club was runner-up in the League after losing the last final against Tigres UANL.

«We are working with great ambition, there have been teams that lost a final and in six months they were champions again. In the end, we are going to work for that, to be an ambitious, correct and very competitive team, “said Óscar Whalley.

Chivas will debut in the Apertura 2023 at the home of Club León on Monday, July 3. The duel will begin at 8:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 7:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).